Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $263.04 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will announce sales of $263.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.38 million and the highest is $264.76 million. Yelp reported sales of $220.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $257.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

NYSE:YELP traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.72. 846,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,494. Yelp has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 169.22 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $147,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Yelp by 1,703.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,130,357 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,679 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter valued at $20,943,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yelp by 94.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,415 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after buying an additional 467,953 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Yelp by 88.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 958,361 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $38,296,000 after buying an additional 449,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yelp by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $334,779,000 after buying an additional 408,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

