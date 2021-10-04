Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Down to $12.01

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.01, but opened at $11.15. Youdao shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 72 shares.

DAO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Youdao currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.87.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of -0.52.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.22) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Youdao by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,720,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,813,000 after buying an additional 230,803 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter worth about $37,160,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Youdao by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,312,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after buying an additional 141,199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Youdao by 39.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after buying an additional 351,305 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Youdao by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after buying an additional 94,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

