Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Down 37.8% in September

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,700 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the August 31st total of 622,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:YUEIF opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

