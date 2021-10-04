Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Down 37.8% in September

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 386,700 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the August 31st total of 622,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS:YUEIF opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.29. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $2.50.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
Featured Article: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.