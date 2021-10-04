Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Down 52.6% in September

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the August 31st total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 868,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yunhong CTI by 164.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yunhong CTI during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTIB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,033. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. engages in development, production, and distribution of film products. It operates through United States and Mexico geographical segments. The firm’s product lines category includes foil balloons, consumer vacuum storage systems, latex balloons, and commercial films. The company was founded on October 14, 1983 and is headquartered in Lake Barrington, IL.

