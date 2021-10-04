Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to Post $1.97 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.88. American Financial Group posted earnings per share of $2.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $9.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of AFG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.45. 4,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,990. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.60 and a 200 day moving average of $126.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $67.15 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $396,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after buying an additional 193,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,335,000 after buying an additional 188,734 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,785,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,402,000 after buying an additional 91,290 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,139,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

