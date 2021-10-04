Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. DMC Global reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 76.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,706,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,132,000 after buying an additional 1,176,797 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in DMC Global by 190.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 793,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,585,000 after acquiring an additional 519,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after acquiring an additional 354,622 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in DMC Global by 121.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 321,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DMC Global during the first quarter worth approximately $13,892,000.

NASDAQ BOOM traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $39.08. 182,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,775. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $32.31 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.77 million, a PE ratio of 279.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

