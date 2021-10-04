Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.87 Billion

Brokerages expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report $43.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $44.33 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $37.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $190.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $181.25 billion to $193.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $213.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $192.24 billion to $222.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $283.11. 31,322,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,129,734. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft has a one year low of $199.62 and a one year high of $305.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,808 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,209,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 23.2% in the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,827 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 235.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,857 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $387,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Microsoft by 4.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,345,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,177,127,000 after purchasing an additional 203,924 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

