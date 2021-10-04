Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Nouveau Monde Graphite reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE NMG opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.74 million and a P/E ratio of -8.64.

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

