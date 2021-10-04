Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $756.22 Million

Brokerages forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will report sales of $756.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $759.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $754.50 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $681.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rackspace Technology.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $743.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million.

RXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.15.

In other news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the second quarter valued at $506,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 185,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 83,856 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 148,800 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 116,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 558.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 50,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 59,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.