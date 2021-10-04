Zacks: Analysts Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.08 Billion

Equities analysts expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to post sales of $20.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.62 billion to $20.39 billion. T-Mobile US posted sales of $19.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year sales of $80.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.71 billion to $81.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $82.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.35 billion to $84.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.92.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.46. 4,739,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,707. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.55.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,891,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $273,959,000 after buying an additional 60,510 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.