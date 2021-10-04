Zacks: Analysts Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABEO shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abeona Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 330.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 931,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 715,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 802,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 53,740 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 112,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $1.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.43. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.