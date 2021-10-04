Zacks: Analysts Expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. Cerner posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.19. 2,861,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,531. Cerner has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Cerner by 53.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 47.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 141.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cerner during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

