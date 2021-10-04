Zacks: Analysts Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. GFL Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,219,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 69,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 32,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,771,000 after purchasing an additional 399,042 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 55.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 559,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,852,000 after buying an additional 198,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.67. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

