Zacks: Analysts Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $616.66 Million

Equities analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to report sales of $616.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $650.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $592.00 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $147.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 318.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%.

LBRT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.99.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $440,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,163,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,928,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,920 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,528 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.24. 50,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,360. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

