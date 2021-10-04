Zacks: Analysts Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.07 Billion

Analysts predict that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will announce $10.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.47 billion and the highest is $10.72 billion. Nucor reported sales of $4.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $35.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.51 billion to $37.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.60 billion to $35.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.42.

NYSE:NUE opened at $97.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $128.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,534,162.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 222.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,349 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 691.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,994 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nucor by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

