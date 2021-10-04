Zacks: Analysts Expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to post $1.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the highest is $1.43 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

SON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.51. 4,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,015. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.03. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

