Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). 9 Meters Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

NMTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 9 Meters Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

In related news, CEO John Temperato acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,102,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,648.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 73,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 156,529 shares of company stock valued at $192,569. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.11. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.26.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

