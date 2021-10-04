Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to Post $0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Postal Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.84%.

PSTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $13,610,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $11,284,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 955,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 650,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 546.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 577,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 260,200 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.21 million, a P/E ratio of 264.71 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 89.00%.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.