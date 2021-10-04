Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to post $8.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.54 billion and the lowest is $8.51 billion. The Travelers Companies posted sales of $8.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year sales of $33.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.83 billion to $34.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $35.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.97 billion to $36.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Travelers Companies.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.69.

TRV stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,462. The firm has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.67. The Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $109.55 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,241,333,000 after acquiring an additional 123,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,874,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after buying an additional 1,360,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,085,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,944,000 after buying an additional 95,516 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,206,000 after purchasing an additional 96,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.