Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Post -$1.26 EPS

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.46) and the highest is ($1.02). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($4.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($6.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.64) to ($4.84). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

TPTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,782,000 after purchasing an additional 677,558 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after acquiring an additional 494,755 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after acquiring an additional 382,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,894,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,797,000 after acquiring an additional 373,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,122,000 after acquiring an additional 357,703 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,541. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.35. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

