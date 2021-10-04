Zacks: Brokerages Expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will report sales of $186.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.29 million and the highest is $188.50 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $179.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year sales of $761.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $756.79 million to $778.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $844.32 million, with estimates ranging from $802.62 million to $905.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

HQY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.70.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,550 shares of company stock worth $2,409,341. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 11.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 14,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 133.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after acquiring an additional 386,663 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth approximately $770,000.

HQY traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,760. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity has a one year low of $49.09 and a one year high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6,558.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.57.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

