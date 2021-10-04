Zacks: Brokerages Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will report sales of $315.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $314.91 million to $319.90 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $259.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.56.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $20.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $462.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,634. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $478.36 and a 200 day moving average of $399.77. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $271.73 and a 1-year high of $521.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.41, for a total value of $4,576,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,510,671.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total value of $143,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,401 shares of company stock valued at $32,305,669 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

