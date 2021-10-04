Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) to Hold

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. Avidity Biosciences has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $36.02. The company has a market cap of $874.70 million, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 846.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 86.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after buying an additional 812,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,662,000 after purchasing an additional 660,470 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,800,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after acquiring an additional 368,834 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,314,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

