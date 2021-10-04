Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.86 and a beta of 0.69. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $13.44.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $240.86 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 663,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,200 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 10,174,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,906 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,827,685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $233,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 174,220 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

