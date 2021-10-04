Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $30.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $517.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

