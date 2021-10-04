Zacks Investment Research Lowers Relx (NYSE:RELX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Relx from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. Relx has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $30.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.3351 per share. This represents a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RELX. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Relx by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

