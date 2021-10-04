Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) to Buy

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $167.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BCPC. Stephens cut shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

BCPC stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.95. 88,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.17 and a 200-day moving average of $131.76. Balchem has a 52-week low of $97.32 and a 52-week high of $151.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $202.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Balchem by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,826,000 after purchasing an additional 120,993 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 144.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,183,000 after buying an additional 898,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Balchem by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,635,000 after acquiring an additional 27,645 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Balchem

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

