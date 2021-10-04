Zacks Investment Research Upgrades China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “China Resources Cement Holdings Limited is an investment holding company. It engages in the production and sale of cement, concrete and related products and services. The company’s operating segment consists of Cement and Concrete. Cement segment manufactures and sells cement and related products. Concrete segment engages in the manufacturing and selling of concrete and related products. Its products include cement, ordinary portland cement, composite portland cement, clinker and concrete. China Resources Cement Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

OTCMKTS CARCY opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.93. China Resources Cement has a twelve month low of $25.64 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $2.2396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 7.88%. China Resources Cement’s payout ratio is 35.28%.

China Resources Cement Company Profile

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

