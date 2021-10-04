Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) to “Buy”

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Codex DNA Inc. is a creator of the BioXp(TM) system, a fully automated benchtop instrument which enables numerous synthetic biology workflows. Codex DNA Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.57 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,277. Codex DNA has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a current ratio of 18.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.08.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Codex DNA will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Codex DNA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,157,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,866,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,350,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,727,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

