Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.38.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $510.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $252.52 and a 1-year high of $594.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $564.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $523.73.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

