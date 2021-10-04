Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Price Reaches $0.92 on Exchanges

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001868 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Zerogoki USD has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $120,008.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,210.12 or 0.08573253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00054198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.74 or 0.00278458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00113990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Profile

Zerogoki USD (zUSD) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,550,582 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zerogoki USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

