Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 806.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,070,000 after acquiring an additional 49,379 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $149.47 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.05 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.22 and its 200 day moving average is $159.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.78.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

