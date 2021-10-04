ZumCoin (ZUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $776,031.71

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $776,031.71 and $44.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 37.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

