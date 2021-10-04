Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZYME. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $59.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.48.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $457,604.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,543.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Zymeworks by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

