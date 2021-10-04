Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zynex, Inc. engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the electrotherapy, and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation markets primarily in the United States. The company primarily offers electrotherapy products for pain relief and pain management; and NeuroMove for stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The company’s product lines are fully developed, FDA-cleared, commercially sold, and have been developed to uphold the Company’s mission of improving the quality of life for patients suffering from impaired mobility due to stroke, spinal cord injury, or debilitating and chronic pain. Zynex markets its products through commissioned and independent sales representatives, as well as directly to end users through advertisements and articles in relevant publications and on the Internet. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado. “

ZYXI has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Zynex stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. Zynex has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $386.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynex news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $2,689,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Zynex by 5,705.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Zynex by 18.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Zynex by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

