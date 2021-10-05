-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Wheels Up Experience’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wheels Up Experience.

Several brokerages recently commented on UP. Zacks Investment Research cut Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheels Up Experience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 348,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000. Wheels Up Experience makes up about 1.3% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Wheels Up Experience as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. Wheels Up Experience has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

