$0.49 EPS Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Business First Bancshares reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $55.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 7.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 17.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFST opened at $23.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $489.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

