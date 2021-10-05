$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.68. RBB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.75 million.

RBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens lowered RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

NASDAQ:RBB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.25. 30,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,387. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $488.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.95%.

In other news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $23,212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,254,000 after buying an additional 21,398 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 53.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 99,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

