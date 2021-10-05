$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Paychex reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.61.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.97 and its 200-day moving average is $106.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $118.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,272,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,527,000 after purchasing an additional 70,370 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 5,339.1% during the 2nd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 42,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.