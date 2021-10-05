$1.19 EPS Expected for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.17. SS&C Technologies posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.81. 19,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,479. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23. SS&C Technologies has a 52-week low of $58.40 and a 52-week high of $79.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,504 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,656,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,459,000 after buying an additional 373,392 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,867,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,893,000 after buying an additional 33,238 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,842,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,236,000 after acquiring an additional 284,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,556,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,416,000 after acquiring an additional 442,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

