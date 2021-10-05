$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to post sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $5.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on ODFL. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $276,038,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after buying an additional 865,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after buying an additional 565,063 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after acquiring an additional 550,929 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,695,000 after acquiring an additional 383,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $6.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $289.60. The company had a trading volume of 13,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,323. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.28 and a 200 day moving average of $265.14. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $185.14 and a 1 year high of $304.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

