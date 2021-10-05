$1.87 EPS Expected for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will report earnings per share of $1.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Four analysts have made estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $1.63. Cimarex Energy posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.98 to $10.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $13.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cimarex Energy.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEC. Citigroup raised their target price on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

Cimarex Energy stock remained flat at $$87.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.22.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 34.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth $2,140,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,314,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimarex Energy (XEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.