$11.90 Billion in Sales Expected for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will post sales of $11.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.84 billion. GlaxoSmithKline posted sales of $11.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year sales of $45.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.64 billion to $45.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $48.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.59 billion to $48.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 60,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

