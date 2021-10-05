$12.40 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will post sales of $12.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.30 billion to $12.50 billion. The Progressive posted sales of $10.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year sales of $47.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.32 billion to $48.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $52.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.66 billion to $54.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. dropped their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

The Progressive stock opened at $90.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.35%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares in the company, valued at $25,778,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,063 shares of company stock valued at $9,460,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 278.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

