$131.55 Million in Sales Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to report sales of $131.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.10 million. Magnachip Semiconductor posted sales of $124.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $515.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $484.10 million to $546.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $559.30 million, with estimates ranging from $511.50 million to $607.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnachip Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $824.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MX. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,972,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 29.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

