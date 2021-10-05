$142.50 Million in Sales Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to report $142.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $144.00 million and the lowest is $141.00 million. Duluth posted sales of $135.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $712.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $710.40 million to $714.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $780.70 million, with estimates ranging from $768.50 million to $792.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLTH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Duluth by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 52,452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Duluth by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Duluth by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Duluth by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 202,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTH stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.17. Duluth has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $429.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

