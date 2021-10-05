14,322 Shares in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Separately, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in FTC Solar in the second quarter worth $6,428,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 million. Analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.56.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

