$144.70 Million in Sales Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will post sales of $144.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.90 million. Five9 posted sales of $112.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $578.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550.54 million to $606.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $696.04 million, with estimates ranging from $641.03 million to $787.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIVN. Colliers Securities raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.86.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $193,448.25. Following the sale, the president now owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,582 shares of company stock worth $8,923,933 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,191,000 after acquiring an additional 408,928 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 66.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 321,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,019,000 after purchasing an additional 128,312 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 29.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,011 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Five9 by 2.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.91. The company had a trading volume of 61,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,540. Five9 has a 12 month low of $130.32 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.59 and its 200 day moving average is $176.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

