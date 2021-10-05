14,769 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $101,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 52,089 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

PLTR opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $14,356,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,676,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,521,398 shares of company stock valued at $155,749,869 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

