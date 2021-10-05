1,626,297 Shares in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,626,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,076,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.59% of ironSource at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,908,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,433,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $525,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000.

Shares of NYSE:IS opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. ironSource Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

IS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on ironSource in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

